Doris Messer Bond, a former resident of Headland, died Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019, in the Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 99. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in the Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Clayton Nowell, Elder Thomas Bond and Elder James Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 401, Headland, AL 36345 Surviving relatives include two sisters-in-law, Juanita Messer and Lillian Deese; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
