Frank P. Bongino, 75, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence, 1105 Cynthia Drive in Dothan, Alabama. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Bongino was born April 28, 1945 in Manhattan, New York to Frank and Agatha Bongino and grew up there. While in New York, he served in the National Guard and was the Vice-President of Chase Bank. He also enjoyed street car racing in New York. In 1978, he moved to Dothan and became owner of Frank-O-Bake which he operated with his wife and son for 30 years. He loved playing golf and watching sports. Mr. Bongino was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Kathy A. Bongino of Dothan; two sons, John Bongino (Lili) of Houston, TX and Greg Bongino (Angie) of Dothan; two granddaughters, Sophia and Oliva; two brothers, Jimmy Bongino (Marian) and their children, Michael Bongino and Sharon Kessler and John Bongino (Carol) and their children, Daniel Bongino, Jimmy Bongino and Joseph Bongino; many great nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in memory of Frank. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
