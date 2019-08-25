Charlene Borders, age 75 of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by the three people that she loved best in the world, her always devoted husband and her two loving daughters. A Remembrance of Life service will be held in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The South lost a beautiful and always impeccably dressed woman so the family requests everyone to please wear colorful clothing in her honor. Charlene was born to the late Charles and Mildred Ezell on October 29, 1943 in Philadelphia, Mississippi. She grew up on a farm in Union, Mississippi, where she contributed to her community by helping at the family store, playing piano at the New Ireland Baptist Church, and by twirling her baton as a majorette. She attended East Central College before attending the University of Southern Mississippi, where she became a proud member of the Phi Mu Sorority. After college, Charlene met the love of her life, Bud Borders, and they were inseparable for 52 years of marriage. The couple moved around the country, where they raised their two daughters, Andrea and Kerry. Bud retired from the Army at Fort Rucker, Alabama, and Charlene was then able to put down roots in Enterprise, Alabama, and build her dream home in Tartan Pines. Charlene was a school teacher for nearly 30 years before retiring from Fort Rucker Elementary School in 2008. After her retirement, she loved to travel around the world with both her immediate and extended family. Charlene, or "Charlie" as many of her friends called her, was beautiful both inside and out. She was always put together and had an amazing ability to accessorize. She taught her daughters that you should never walk out of the house without brushing your hair and putting on lipstick. She was generous and loved to shop for beautiful things for her family and friends, which she would bestow upon them without any special occasion. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Bettye Ann Herrington, and her special sister-in-law, Billie Maria Peterman. She is survived by her husband, Bud Borders; her two daughters, Andrea Chance (Mark) and Kerry Armstrong (Chris); her sister, Venita Tadlock (Rodney); brothers-in-law: James Borders (Kathy), Richard Borders (Mary), Barry Peterman (Janie), and Wayne Herrington (Judy); numerous wonderful nieces and nephews; and her dog Trey. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her, including the lovely ladies at Rituals Day Spa, who kept her hair and nails so perfect. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
