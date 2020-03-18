Birt Theodore Borener, a resident of Dothan, died Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, in the Ozark Health & Rehabilitation. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 20, 2020,in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory at a later date. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:30 A.M. Friday at the mortuary in Headland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends take a small child fishing. Mr. Borener was born in Jackson, Michigan, son of the late Oscar Theodore Borener and Magdelene Hoch Borener. He served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1955 until 1959 and also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Mr. Borener moved to Dothan in 1980 where he was a member of the St. Columba Catholic Church. He was a member of the Dothan Elks Lodge where he served as the oldest living Past Exalted Ruler. In earlier years, Mr. Borener was self-employed as the owner and operator of Precision Auto Electric & Repair in Ozark. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth James Borener, a sister, Mary B. Calhoon and a step-son, Mark Burdeshaw. Surviving relatives include his wife of thirty-four years, Glenda Creel Borener; a daughter, Elizabeth B. Smith (Mark), Dothan; a son, James Borener (Bobbi), Thomasville GA; a step-daughter, Sandy Brown (Perry), a step-son, David Burdeshaw (Tracie), all of Columbia; special daughters-in-law, Lisa Burdeshaw Enterprise; and Debbie Borener, Black, AL; three brothers, John Borener, Jackson, Michigan; Thomas Borener (Theresa), Elmira, Oregon; and Martin Borener (Julie), Jackson, Michigan; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at: www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.