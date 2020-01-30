Wallace Comer Borland Jr (Major, United States Army Retired) passed in peace Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 96. He passed away due to complications of pneumonia in Fairhope, AL. He was a resident of Westminister Villiage, Spanish Ft, AL and was formerly of Pinckard, AL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Pinckard Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Woodall officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will follow in Jacob Snell-Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Pinckard. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. Born on June 11, 1923, in Pinckard and was the son of the late Wallace Comer Borland and Johnnie Mae Snell. He served in the Army in both World War II and the Korean War for 22 years before retiring at the rank of Major. He was the loving father of Barbara Franks, Comer Borland, and Tammy Borland. He was the cherished grandfather of Heather Harley, Brooke Rayburn, Aris Borland, Joseph Franks, and Paige Turner. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren, Sierra Harley; Avalon, Liam and Tori Borland; and Jason and John Franks. He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife Tamsy Vera Wells; as well as his sister, Ann Barbaree; and his brothers, Julius, Robert, and Frank Borland. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Borland, Jr., Wallace Comer
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pinckard Baptist Church
1312 Alabama Highway 134
Pinckard, AL 36371
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
Pinckard Baptist Church
1312 Alabama Highway 134
Pinckard, AL 36371
Jan 31
Military Honors
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:45PM
Jacob Snell-Mt. Moriah Cemetery
CR 14 & US Hwy 231 South
Newton, AL 36352
