Mr. Charles Dennis Bourasso of Slocomb passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He was 57. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 10:00 am and continue until service time. Mr. Bourasso was born November 21, 1962 in Rochester, New Hampshire. Charles was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce and served honorably for 12 years. He enjoyed spending summers in his youth on Lovell Lake in Sanbornville, NH with his family, enjoyed scuba diving, and loved spending time with his family at Mexico Beach. Charles was a loving husband, adoring father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Henry Willoughby Bourasso, Dad, Normand J. Beriault, and sister, Candance L. Beirault. Survivors include his wife, Renee Bourasso; daughter, Lauren Hall (Aaron); son, Paul Bourasso; mom, Virginia L. Beriault; grandchildren: Jacie and Maci as well as 8 other grandchildren; sisters: Donna Bourasso Gagne and Sharon Beriault; brothers: Henry "Butch" Bourasso (Stacia), and Todd Kane Bourasso (Michele); other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Bourasso, Mr. Charles Dennis
