Melinda Ellen Bowline passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in St. Augustine, Florida after a short illness. She was born in Haywood County, North Carolina on April 2, 1945 to Bruce Parker Ellen and Frances Laura Mease. Melinda raised her family in Marietta, Georgia before moving to Augusta to be near her parents. She currently resided in St. Augustine, Florida. Melinda loved reading, her Kit, crossword puzzles, observing nature and traveling the world with her daughter. She was never at a loss for words and maintained her witty nature even in her final days. She is survived by her children: Charles Church, David Church and wife Robin, Laura Bowline Johnson, and Beaver Bowline and wife Dayna. "Grands" include Hannah Church and her mother Paula; Frances, Charlotte, Bailey and Grace Johnson; Ryder and Gray Bowline. Her brother, Bruce and Margaret Ellen and family. The family will celebrate her life in Canton, North Carolina where she will rest with her parents. Memorial contributions in Melinda's honor, please consider: CHPC Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257. Attn: Community Hospice Foundation.
