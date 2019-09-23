KINSEY. . .Dwight Carl "Shorty" Bowling, Sr., a resident of Kinsey, died early Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2019, at his home. He was 96. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary. Surviving relatives include a son, Dwight Carl Bowling, Jr. (Jean), Headland; two sisters, Sonja Harden (Freddie), Newton; and Jackie Windham, Dothan; two grandchildren, Jay Harbert (Pam) and Gennifer Alexander (Joe); nine great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
