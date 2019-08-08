At 5:30 A.M. on August 7, 2019, Hettie Jean Bowman took the hand of Jesus, to make a new life of glory with our Great Redeemer. Moma, you have served your Heavenly Father's purpose here on earth and your work is finally done. You have finished the race. Funeral services will be 2:30 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019, from Ozark First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Greg Doss and Reverend David Parrish officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the church in Ozark Friday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Hettie was in banking over 50 years with The Bank of Ozark, Ft. Rucker National Bank and The Commercial Bank at the time of her retirement. She loved to read, work cross word puzzles, play solitaire on the computer, and playing Super Mario with the grandchildren. She was an avid Alabama football fan. Hettie was a very faithful member of Ozark First Assembly where she was teaching Sunday School and was in the Adult Choir until the time her illness began. She enjoyed sending cards to everyone in the church for their birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Bowman, Jr.; her parents, Hilton and Beatrice Money Ward; her sister, Margie Spraggins; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dan and Artie Strickland; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jesse Bowman and Nina Bowman. She is survived by her five children who loved her very much, Dennis Bowman (Sybil), Lisa Boatwright (Dennis), Beth Grider, Melissa Carroll (Sherman), all of Ozark, Amy Ivey (Tim) of Skipperville. She has two brothers, Bobby Ward (Jean) of Peachtree City, GA, and Delaner Ward (Ann) of Brundidge, AL; brother-in-law, Darrell Spraggins of Ozark; grandchildren, Kellie Moore (Carey), Nicholas Boatwright (Barbara), Nicole Burks (Lonnie), Eric Carroll (April), Morgan Hammock (Scott), Grant Grider (Jordan), Michael Boatwright, Spencer Ivey, Seth Ivey, Stetson Ivey; great-grandchildren, Madelynn and Austin Moore, Aidan and Annabelle Carroll, Tyson Burks, Emma Jean and Nicholas Boatwright, II, Calum Ward Grider, Ella and Jase Turner, Hughes and Hayes Hammock; and a very special friend, Carmen Hulsey. Mrs. Bowman was a resident at Ozark Health and Rehabilitation in Ozark. A special thanks to Alfreda Johnson for taking such good care of Moma. She sure loved you. To all the nurses, CNA's administration and staff, we thank you. To Brenda Bray for caring for Mom when extra care for her began. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
