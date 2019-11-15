Wendell Eugene Bowman, age 79, a native of Dothan, Alabama passed away at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida on November 6, 2019, as a result of injuries from a tragic traffic accident on October 24, 2019. Wendell was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Powell Bowman; parents, R.L. & Ouida Mae Bowman. Survivors include his daughter Wende Bowman, his son Paul Bowman, both living in Orlando, Florida, his brother Bobby Bowman, Orlando, FL and sisters Shirley Hazel and Elaine Collins, Rehobeth. Wendell graduated from Rehobeth High School in 1958. He participated in football, basketball, and track & field events while in high school. After graduation Wendell worked a short time at Jones Office Supply in Dothan, and later started working for the Florida Department of Agriculture in Graceville, FL. He was later transferred to Winter Haven, Florida where he worked in the Citrus Industry throughout the State most of his life. He lived in Orlando and Lake Alfred, Florida. Wendell retired a few years ago, he loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Kabota tractor, and helping others. Wendell was a good man and would do anything for someone else. He was loved by his family and will be sorely missed! We will be celelebrating Wendell's life on Saturday, December 7th at 2pm at the Taylor United Methodist Church in Taylor, Alabama.
