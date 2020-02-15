Mr. Johnny Boyd, age 80, of Texasville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence lovingly surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. Boyd will be held on, Sunday, February 16, at 3: 00 p.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Keith Wade will officiate and burial will follow in Adams Chapel UMC Cemetery in Clayton with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will receive friends from 1:45 until 2:45 prior to the service at the chapel. Mr. Boyd was born on January 2, 1940 in Texasville, the son of Bob Boyd and Mazelle Woodham Boyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Mittie Ruth Threatt Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Bakerhill High School in 1958. He helped manage Bob Boyd General Merchandise in Texasville. In 1967, after the passing of his father, Mr. Boyd built a larger store across the street making it a 3rd generation business. His store became a local gathering spot for everyone from Barbour County and surrounding areas. If you knew of Boyd's Store you knew, "If Mr. Johnny don't have it, you don't need it." Mr. Boyd retired in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising cattle and horses. He was a die-hard Alabama and NASCAR fan. Left to cherish Mr. Boyd's memories are: son, Bobby Boyd (Pam), Headland; granddaughter, Baylor Boyd, Auburn; a very special person and close family friend, William Burks, Texasville; and special caregivers, Trina Williams, Latonya Robinson, Mary Daffin, and Joann McCrae. Asked to serve as pallbearers are: William Burks, Ashley Griffin, Tommy Self, Dale Green, Ronnie Threatt, and Keith Wade. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 16
First Visitation
Sunday, February 16, 2020
1:45PM-2:45PM
1:45PM-2:45PM
Glover Funeral Home Chapel (Eufaula)
3121 S Eufaula Ave
Eufaula, Alabama 36027
3121 S Eufaula Ave
Eufaula, Alabama 36027
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny's First Visitation begins.
Feb 16
Service
Sunday, February 16, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Glover Funeral Home Chapel (Eufaula)
3121 S Eufaula Ave
Eufaula, Alabama 36027
3121 S Eufaula Ave
Eufaula, Alabama 36027
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny's Service begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.