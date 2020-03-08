Juanita C. (Nita) Boyd, a longtime resident of Huntsville and recently of Dothan, crossed over the river and took the Lord's hand on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, AL with the Rev. Kyle Gatlin officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church following the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) or Hits for Heroes, 100 Racetrack Rd., Dothan, AL 36303, (hitsforheroes.org) Nita was born June 18, 1939 in Marshall County, TN to Murray Gordon and Mable Elizabeth Lynch Cherry. (both deceased) She grew up in Lewisburg, TN and was a graduate of Marshall County High School. She later moved to Nashville, TN to attend Nashville Business College. She was employed with Thiokol Corporation for 30 years where she ultimately served as the Senior Secretary to the Director of Engineering and later with Computer Sciences Corp as Admin Support for 25 civilian Army employees for 14 years (both positions on Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville). She had a SECRET Security Clearance and was a Certified Professional Secretary. She retired to Dothan in 2013 where she volunteered at Flowers Hospital and Catholic Social Services each week. Nita was intensely loyal and beloved by those who knew her, a mentor to many of her "Baby Engineers", an avid reader, world traveler and a member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Davis (J.) of San Clemente, CA; son, Joel Boyd (Maria) of Dothan, AL; an adopted daughter, Jeni Lovoy Miller of Athens, AL; four grandchildren, Ella Boyd, Adam Boyd, Kaelyn Davis and Gregory Davis; a brother, Kenneth Cherry (Jackie) of Plano, TX; a sister, Patricia Cherry of Plano, TX; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.