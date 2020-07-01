On June 19, 2020 Ann Brackin, adoring and loving wife and mother, passed away at age 76. Ann was born on September 28, 1943 to the late Matthew and Mary Cotter. Ann had a very long and loving career as a registered nurse at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for 40 years. Ann was preceded in death by her son, Buddy Andrews. Ann led a full life and loved animals, she loved to feed the horse, dog and cat. She loved nature and sitting outside listening to the radio and loved to read. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Glen Brackin; her daughter, Tina Milligan (Fred); sister, Betty Volk (Mike), three stepchildren, Lisa Wagner (Dewey), Doug Brackin and Andi Brackin; two grandchildren, Roman Brackin and Hagen Pollard. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to the Food Pantry of Dothan 382 Twitchell Rd., Dothan, AL 36303. To sign a guest register please visit whwfuneralhome.com

