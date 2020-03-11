Cassie Ann (White) Brackin of Geneva passed away Monday, March 9, following a brief illness. She was 58. Visitation will be held at Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Hartford on Thursday, March 12, from 6 pm to 8 pm, with the funeral on Friday, March 13, at 2 pm. Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bobby) Brackin, her daughter, Farron LeAnne Collins (Corey), two sons, Coleman Grant Collins and Robert (Robby) Brackins (Stephanie), two sisters, Dianne White Odom (Terry), Linda White Seay (LaVaughn), three brothers, Thomas M. White, Jackson L. White (Carolyn), and Ricky Charles White, mother-in-law Shirley Wavene Brackin, her favorite aunt, Dot Jackson (Johnny), her long-time friend Ginger Fulford, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Obie B. White, mother, Nell Jackson White, sister, Winnell White Martin.

