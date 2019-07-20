Ealey "L" Brackin, Jr., 85, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Dothan, AL. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Houston County to the late Ealey "L" Brackin, Sr., and Maudie Brackin (Riley). Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation from 9 AM until service time, burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Ealey was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was owner of Interstate Printing and worked as a Graphic Arts salesman for Dixie Type. He volunteered over 40 years with the National Peanut Festival and was past president in 2011-2012. He was the first National Peanut Festival Representative to serve as the Alabama State Fair President from 2008-2009. He proudly served his Country in the United Sates Navy; he was a Veteran of the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Whatley and Avis Fuller. Survivors include his loving wife: Shirley Brackin (Hutchinson), children: Glenn (Heather) Brackin , Eddie Brackin, Kevin (Theresa) Brackin, Randall (Lily) Mackey, and Nicole Powell, sister: Sara Williams, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and loving family members. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church of Dothan Building Fund /renovations of the Sanctuary in Ealey's memory.
