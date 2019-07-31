Mr. Leon Ambrose Brackins, age 67, of Midland City, AL passed away on July 25, 2019; visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 1 PM at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Newville, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care"

