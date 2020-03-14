Edward "Ed" Gordon Bradley, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday night, March 11, 2020. On Sunday, March 15, 2020, friends and family will Celebrate the Life of Mr. Bradley with a Visitation at 2:00 p.m. and a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God, 266 County Road 9, Newton, AL 36352. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Life Church
100 Todd Road
Perry, GA 31069
Mar 14
Funeral
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
Life Church
100 Todd Road
Perry, GA 31069
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Piney Grove Assembly of God
266 County Road 9
Newton, AL 36352
Mar 15
Funeral
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Piney Grove Assembly of God
266 County Road 9
Newton, AL 36352
