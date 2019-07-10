CEDAR SPRINGS, GA. . .Carolyn Ruth Carr Brady was born on November 29, 1922, in Dale County, Alabama near Skipperville. She is the daughter of the late Roberta Strickland Carr and William Homer Carr, Sr., one of their eleven children. The Carr family farmed in Southeast Alabama then moved to Miller County and Donalsonville area of Georgia near the end of World War II. Carolyn was called Niney by younger sister, Louella, who could not properly pronounce Tiny which was Carolyn's nickname. She has been called Niney by most since. Carolyn married Ernest Hill Brady in Eufaula, Alabama, on August 26, 1939. They farmed in various locations in Henry County, Alabama, where three daughters were born (Betty, Tina and Pat). During the war, the young Brady family moved to Panama City, Florida, to build merchant marine ships and where three more children were born in Bay County (Martha, Bill and Kay). The Brady's lived in Parker, Bay Harbor, Springfield then owning their first home in Lynn Haven, Florida. Carolyn followed husband, Ernie, to Minnesota and Louisiana, where he worked on dams and paper mills. They bought a farm in Cedar Springs, Georgia, in 1966, and eventually built a log home there on Sowhatchee Creek while employed with Great Southern Paper Mill. While living in Florida, Carolyn became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and has faithfully attended meetings and spent many days witnessing door to door. In hope of a New World here on earth, she has been able to attend every Memorial Service since her baptism in 1948. While in the door to door service, she encountered neighbors who needed help and Niney helped them or got them help. She traveled with dog food and water in the trunk of her car for stray and starving animals she came across. Ernie had a huge garden every year and Niney harvested, canned, froze and preserved food after taking Ernie to work at the nearby paper mill. Grandchildren Dana and Josh remember her having snacks ready for them when they got off the school bus each day. Surviving Niney are four of six children, Betty Brady and Doris Jean, better known as Pat Traugh, of Cedar Springs, GA; Martha (Art) Hackett of Largo, FL; and Kay (Steve) Owens of Dothan, AL; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving Niney is one brother, Bobby Carr, (Oneita), in the Atlanta area, beloved sisters-in-law, Clarice Barron, of Abbeville, AL and Ouida Carr of Donalsonville, GA and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn, our beloved Niney, was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband of nearly 74 years, Ernest Hill Brady, by nine Carr siblings, (Maudrie, Mildred, Gene, Bill, Louella, Wayne, Hugh, Joe and Kay). Two of her children, Ernestine and Bill, also preceded her in death as well as a grandson, Charlie Traugh. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. (C.D.T.), Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel, Abbeville, Alabama. Grandson and Witness, Brother Steven Traugh will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Thursday in the mortuary chapel. Her interment will be in the Union Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, near Abbeville, beside her husband, Ernie, our beloved Papa.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.