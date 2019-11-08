Mrs. Ruby Jewel Brady, age 63, of Headland, Alabama passed away on October 30, 2019; funeral service will be held today November 8, 2019 11 AM at the Wings of Deliverance Church, Headland, AL; Eulogist Minister Willie Elder and Officiating, Minister Eric Minniefield; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Tags

Load entries