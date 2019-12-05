Dorothy Jean Cook Branch, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1932, in Geneva County to the late Roy Q. Cook, Sr. and Annie Pearl Cook (Tew). The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00PM. The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Selma Baptist Church from 12:00PM to 2:00PM. Her burial will follow the service at the Selma Baptist Church Cemetery. Dorothy was a beloved and faithful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many people too numerous to count. She was married for 57 years and was a 35 year employee of JC Penney. Dorothy was a member of Selma Baptist Church in Dothan, Alabama, but spent most of her Christian life in service to the Lord Jesus at the Trinity Baptist Church in Apopka, Florida. Everyone knew her as a loving, caring, and kind lady with a heart to help others. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond F. Branch, Sr., brother: Roy Q. Cook, Jr., sister: Helen Christine Holland, brothers-in-law: Jackson Leroy Holland and Leo Douglas Mims. Survivors include 2 daughters and 2 sons: Peggy Black (Dan), Raymond F. Branch, Jr. (Kathy), Jenny Zeitler (Jim), and Jeffrey Branch (Devin), sister: Joyce Mims, brothers: Joseph Cook (Mary), Vinson Cook (Juanita), and John David Cook (Beverly), sister-in-law: Nancy Cook, grandchildren: Roelaux Black, Shawn Black, Angela Moeckel, Brian Zeitler, Bonita Peters(Jim), Alicia Stafford (Bill), Jeremy Zeitler (Ashley), Adam Branch, McKenzie Branch, Taylor Gordon, and James Gordon. Dorothy is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy will be greatly missed and her family continues to covet your prayers during their time of grief.
