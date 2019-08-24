Mr. Leon Brannon of Ashford passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Graveside services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Reverend Mike Grimes and Chaplin Tim Stevenson officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.