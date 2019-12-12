Thomas Kirven Brantley, Jr. (TK) age 74, of Dothan, Alabama passed away peacefully at home on December 10th, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Noon on December 13th at Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane in Dothan, followed by a graveside service at Green Hills Cemetery, 1621 US Hwy 29 in Troy. Family and friends will gather in the parish hall from 11:00 a.m. until service time. TK was born August 3, 1945 in Troy, Alabama to Thomas Kirven Brantley, Sr. and Dorothy Hattaway Brantley. He loved his family and enjoyed them to the fullest with his incredibly witty antics and by always being young at heart. TK was a highly skilled courtroom advocate for his clients and an esteemed attorney, graduating from Jones School of Law. He was passionate about his service to meeting the needs of the Dothan youth by serving on the board and as a past President of the Boys and Girls Club. He was, of course, active in the University of Alabama Alumni Association, Roll Tide! He often reminisced about his childhood in Brundidge and Troy, playing with his siblings and cousins, creating the foundation of the stories he told his children for years to come, and perpetuating the legacy of his spirit as we all know it, the true "life of the party". He is survived by his devoted, loving and caring wife, Frankie, and their children and grandchildren - Tan Brantley Phillips and her husband Byron, daughters Scout Brantley Phillips and Bijou Ann Louise Phillips; Courtney Brantley Carter and her daughter Lauren Hutton Carter; Dr. Hutton Petrey Brantley, his wife Kelly Hauer Brantley and their daughters Ainsley Leighton Brantley and Carys Alexandra Brantley. He is also survived by his siblings, Jill Brantley and her husband Richard, Bill Brantley, Rhett Brantley and his wife Mamie, and Jim Brantley, and his nieces and nephews who all experienced the charm of their Uncle Tombo, never missing an opportunity to "go out for a pass" in the front yard. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
