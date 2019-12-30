Mr. Jeffrey Scott Branton, age 37, of Deatsville, Alabama passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Westgate Church of Christ with Reverend Joe Von Barrington and Reverend Chris Jones officiating. www.wardwilson.com
Branton, Jeffrey Scott
