Jo Ann Braswell, a resident of Dothan, Al. passed away surrounded by family at her home October 4, 2019. She was 82 years old. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 with services at 10. a.m. and visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Mrs. Braswell was a longtime resident of Clio, Al. She retired from civil service at Ft. Rucker after 30 years. She was a devoted wife and mother of 61 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Randall and Fannie Lou McKnight and her sister Betty Lou Cox. She is survived by her husband Remer Braswell; Children and Spouses, Russell Braswell of Birmingham, Al. and Cindy, Rena Miller of Dothan, Al. and Charles, Grandchildren and spouses; Jared Braswell of Birmingham, Al. and Hannah, Jacob Braswell of Mineral, Va., Jana Ware of Huntsville, Al. and Ross, Hannah Miller of Dothan, Al., great-grandchild, Landon Braswell of Birmingham, Al. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was truly an angel on earth and now is flying high.
