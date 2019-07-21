Mrs. Patricia Brewer, age 74, of Dothan, Alabama; passed away on July 16, 2019; visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 1 PM at the Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
