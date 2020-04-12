Donald Brewster (Pops), a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Chipley, FL. He was 84. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, a celebration of life for immediate family will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. We are also requesting close friends to observe the CDC guidelines for social distancing while family and friends visit in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel from 11-1 pm. Friends may call the funeral home and leave a heartfelt message that will be given to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, 2700 W. Main St., Dothan, AL 36301. For those unable to attend, the service will be posted to Donald's obituary page found on SunsetMemorialPark.com following the graveside. Mr. Brewster was born on May 7, 1935 in New Orleans, LA, the son of George and Alvina (Elstrott) Brewster. He served as an MP in the US Army where he met and married his wife, Betty Maurer, who also served in the US Army. They married on August 24, 1957, started a family, and moved to Dothan in 1975. Mr. Brewster started Circle City Carbide in 1980 and after his retirement he worked with Advanced Auto Parts. He was a committed member of St. Columba Catholic Church. He enjoyed coaching his daughter's softball teams and loved Saints football and Atlanta Braves baseball. Pops was a devoted husband and father. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Mr. Brewster was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Valeria Hartley. Survivors include his wife, Betty Brewster; his children, Connie Johnson, Lori (Kenny) Juneau, and Julie (Steve) Monday; his grandchildren, Jason Clark, K. C. Juneau, Weston Monday, Kaitlyn Juneau, Wyatt Monday, Walker Monday, Wagner Monday; his brothers, George (Janet) Brewster, Timothy Brewster, and Patrick Brewster; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Brewster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries