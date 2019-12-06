Minnie Sue Bridges, 93, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 after a brief illness. Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham with Brother Ragan Boling officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday in the First United Methodist Church of Dothan Parlor. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or In Christ's Name, c/o FUMC, 1380 West Main, Dothan, AL. 36301. Mrs. Bridges was born January 30, 1926 in Jefferson County, Alabama the daughter of Arthur Pitts Peeler and Nora Mae Alexander Peeler. She was a Graduate of Phillips High School in Birmingham and worked as a Bookkeeper for several businesses in the city. She earned her LPN Degree while living in Petersburg, VA. Her Life was centered on her family and church family at Fairview United Methodist Church. After her husband's death, she moved to Dothan in 2007 to be near her family. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and enjoyed Monday Bible Study and Kay Williams Sunday School Class. Mrs. Bridges was known for her sweet personality and her expert cooking skills. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 55 years, G.C. Bridges. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Tyrone Parrish of Dothan; grandchildren, Julie Parrish, Frankfort, KY.; Russ Parrish (CJ), Dothan; 5 great-grandchildren, Wilson, Ally, Millie, Townes and Ella Parrish, all of Dothan; nephews, Bill Colley, Julius Paeske and a special first cousin, Betty Jean Mounce. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
