John Wayne Brim of Enterprise died Friday, February 28, 2020. He was 63. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, AL with Reverend Jim Duhaime officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Clayland Cemetery in Live Oak, Florida with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. John was born December 18, 1956 in Live Oak, FL. He worked for Coffee County for many years as the GIS Coordinator as well as Daleville and Enterprise as a computer technician. He was a caring husband, loving father, precious grandfather and loyal friend always willing to lend a helping hand. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Sybil Brim and his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Brim. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Nancy Mataya Brim of Enterprise, AL; son, John Wayne Brim, Jr.; brother, Gerald Brim (Ann) of Charlotte, NC; sister Sandra Burnsed (Cal) of Jacksonville, FL; brother, James Brim of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Yasmina Rose Brim of Enterprise, AL and multiple nieces and nephews. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
11:00AM
Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL 36330
