Mr. Oscar David Brooks, Jr.of Cowarts passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the age of 61. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Dunnam officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 P.M. Sunday, one hour prior to the service. He is preceded in death by his father Oscar David "Pete" Brooks, Sr. Survivors include his mother Martha Brooks, sisters Ira George (Cecil), Nancy Booth (Chuck), and Cindy Johnson (Kim).
Brooks, Jr., Oscar David
