The Reverend Dr. Harold Logan Brooks, Sr., 89 , died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was married to his college sweetheart, Jeneve Hutcherson Brooks, for 68 years and was father to Dr. H. Logan Brooks Jr., Mrs. Cheryl Brooks Weldon, and Dr. Jeneve R. Brooks. A talented athlete in his youth, Harold was an all-state basketball player and was offered a scholarship by Adolph Rupp to play at the University of Kentucky; however, Harold turned down the offer to start his vocation as a minister. He pursued a degree at Asbury College to prepare him for ministry, graduating in 1953, along with Jeneve. Those early beginnings would mark the start of a long and successful ministry. He pastored in numerous churches, including 12 years at Christ Methodist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where he grew the church membership from 700 to 4200 members. Harold's God-given talent was truly preaching. Due to his exceptional public speaking ability, he was asked to speak at prestigious Christian venues such us at Ocean Grove Assembly in New Jersey, and Bayview Association in Michigan, preaching to thousands of people in over five decades of ministry. Harold and Jeneve also enjoyed travels abroad when they led church groups to destinations throughout the world including the Holy Land, Asia, Russia, Africa, Europe, and Central America. Besides his service in ministry, Harold also prioritized being with his immediate and extended family, attending sports events, music recitals, plays, etc. of children and grandchildren alike. He also took great joy in officiating family baptisms, weddings, and funerals. He was the proud Granddaddy to Jenna, Wade, Sarah, Victoria and Anna and an even prouder Great Granddaddy to Charles, Elise, and Gwendolyn. His unconditionally loving spirit, joyful countenance, big smile, and inviting embrace, touched each of us deeply and will live on in our hearts forever. Harold is survived by his wife Jeneve, his three children, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his two sisters, Bettie and Rosalie. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to the Fountain of Love Fund at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. https://wesleyplacedothan.org/donate/ www.wardwilson.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Three years after Amanda Bond’s body was found, the family still waits for justice to be served
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.