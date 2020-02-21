Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA...FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING, UNTIL THE FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 100.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * IMPACT: AT 106.0 FEET: IN EARLY COUNTY, ACCESS TO PRIVATE RESIDENCES WILL BE RESTRICTED AT THE CONFEDERATE NAVAL LANDING. WATER WILL BE UP TO 3 FEET DEEP IN SOME AREAS. IN HOUSTON COUNTY, THE BOAT DOCK AT LIZARD LANDING CAMP BEGINS TO FLOOD. &&