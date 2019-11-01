Mrs. Belinda Denise Brown, age 49 of Dothan, AL passed away October 27, 2019; visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 11:00 AM at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel HIll Mortuary "Because We Care".

