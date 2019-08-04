Mrs. Betty Shaffield Brown, 88, a resident of Ozark, died Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 5, 2019, from Ozark Baptist Church with Reverend Jonathan Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends in the church Monday morning from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Mrs. Brown was born July 27, 1931 in Birmingham to the late Gladys Townson Shaffield and Raymond Frank Shaffield, Sr. She was educated in the Birmingham School System, Howard College (Samford University) and Auburn University. She taught school in Birmingham until the family moved to Ozark in 1955, where she taught and was Librarian at the Ozark Junior High School for a number of years. Betty was a reference Librarian at Fort Rucker for HUMRRO, Aviation School, and the main Post Library before purchasing her shop in downtown Ozark in 1973 known as Betty's Book and Gift Shop. Mrs. Brown was very active in Ozark serving in the Dale County Chamber of Commerce, Ozark Merchants Association, and other civic organizations during her merchant years. She was chairwoman of the Claybank Jamboree for at least 10 years and was honored to be named Ozark's Woman of the Year in 1982 for this endeavor. Betty has been an active member of the Ozark Baptist Church since 1955, having been the church librarian, an adult Sunday School teacher and choir member all of these years. She loved her Lord, her family and was a friend to everyone who knew her. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 53 years, Earl T. Brown, son, Earl Terry Brown and granddaughter, Pandora Nicole Motley. Survivors include one daughter, Nanci Ludlam (Glenn Tappan) of Ozark; two sons, Kerry (Faye) Brown of Ozark, David (Patti) Brown of Collierville, TN and daughter-in-law, Jean Brown of Montgomery; four grandsons; Matthew Brown, Christopher Motley, Jonathan Brown and Logan Brown; four granddaughters; Jennifer Motley Miller, Carianne Brown Stinson, Meredith Brown Wills, and Caroline Brown, and 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Frank Shaffield, Jr. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions made to Ozark Baptist Church Building Fund, 282 South Union Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360; Gideon's International, P.O. Box 291, Ozark, Alabama 36361; or charity of your choice. Serving as pallbearers will be: Matthew Brown, Christopher Motley, Jonathan Brown, Logan Brown, Corey Miller, Troy Stinson, Sonny Wills, and Ben Tanksley. holmanfuneralhome.com
