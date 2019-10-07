Mr. Bobby Eugene Brown of Slocomb went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Westside Terrace Healthcare. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Hall and Rev. Bobby Ned Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Bobby's memory with your contribution to the American Cancer Society or to Shiloh Baptist Church. Mr. Brown was born March 19, 1943 in Houston County to the late Mose and Nancy May Fears Brown. Bobby was a man of faith and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for most of his adult life at First Freewill Baptist Church of Dothan, Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church of Slocomb, and at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford. He was hardworking, a great provider for his family, and was a truckdriver until his retirement. Bobby was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, his wife of 49 years, Wynell Bolin Brown; sisters: Mosell Morris and Annie Pearl Spurlock; and a brother, William Brown all preceded him in death. Survivors include two sons: Lee Brown (Charmon), and Jeff Brown (Karla); four grandchildren: Megan, Paige, Daniel, and Hannah Brown; great grandson, Kaysen Brown; sister, Addie McElyea; sister-in-law, Henrietta Brown; several nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com
