Gladys Starling Brown, a resident of Headland, died Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 91. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Reverend Norman C. Simmons and Dr. Keith Wrenn officiating and a eulogy to be given by a grandson, Jason Harris. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:30 AM Sat. in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371

Tags

Load entries