Grover Webster Brown, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Wesley Place. He was 89. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday August 31, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Sanders officiating. Graveside services will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Robert Byrd of Sunset Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 am prior to service time. Mr. Brown was born February 10, 1930 in Dale County. He served in the U.S. Army, followed by the Army National Guard for 14 years and moved to Dothan in 1950. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen H. Brown. Together they built their life in Dothan raising three children. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church since 1958. Mr. Brown worked at Malone Ford Motor Company from 1958-1972 as Previous-Owned Car Sales Manager. He was then employed by MeadowGold Ice Cream (Beatrice Foods) as their Transportation Superintendent for the Dothan facility until retirement in 1990. He and his wife owned Sonrise Retirement Center in Dothan for 11 years. After retirement, Mr. Brown worked part-time as a bus driver for the Vaughn-Blumberg Center in Dothan. He was a 50-year member of the Dothan Masonic Lodge and Wiregrass Alcazar Shriners Temple. He volunteered over 10 years for the Houston County Sheriff's Department and Houston County Rescue Unit. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Wesley Place at 718 Honeysuckle Rd, Dothan AL 36305 or Kindred Hospice at 2740 Headland Ave, Dothan AL 36303. Survivors include, daughter Kathy Cleveland and son in law, Dr. Bob Cleveland of Dothan, AL, son Warren Brown and wife Linda of Dothan, AL, daughter Jane Kitching and son in law Brian Kirrane of Bradenton, FL. Four grandsons, Kevin Myers of Bradenton FL, Allen Brown of Dothan AL, Robert Cleveland (Lauren) of Birmingham AL, Carson Cleveland of Atlanta GA, two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland of Birmingham AL and Kimberly Fuller (Jason) of Dothan AL, five great grandchildren, Makenna Myers, Hayes Brown, Bennett Brown, Townes Fuller, Kathleen Fuller, two sisters, Doris Bass and Myra Pippin of Dothan, one brother, Harold (Louise) Brown of Dothan and many nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
