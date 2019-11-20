Harold D. M. Brown of Dothan passed away in his sleep on Friday, November 15, 2019 at home with his wife by his side. He was 87. Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Frith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mr. Brown was born on February 8, 1932 in Dale County, Alabama to Odrie and Mary Lena Brown. He was the founder of Trailer World Manufacturing in Ozark, AL. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Fuqua Brown; his children, James (BJ) Brown, Charles (Ann) Brown and Tina Brockie; and two sisters, Doris Bass and Myra Faye Pippin. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Molly (Luke), Macy, James, Trent (Sheily) and Sophie (Josh). In addition, he leaves behind three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home: www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.