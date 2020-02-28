Helen Walter Brown passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born March 4, 1929 in Tennille, Alabama. She retired after many years in Civil Service from Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.