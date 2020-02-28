Helen Walter Brown passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born March 4, 1929 in Tennille, Alabama. She retired after many years in Civil Service from Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

