Horace Ross Brown, age 95, beloved husband 72 years to Winnie Hildreth Carter, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence. Born in the community of Rocky Head, Alabama to Horace and Carrie (Ziglar) Brown. Mr. Brown was a Veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 24 years in the US Air Force from the 363rd FMS Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, South Carolina. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Brown went on to become a Correctional Officer with the South Carolina Department of Corrections for 20 years. He loved to farm in his garden, planting vegetables and sugar cane. He is survived by his wife of 72 years W. Hildreth Brown; three sons, Larry Ross Brown and his wife Helen of Fort Rucker, AL, Robert Bryan Brown of Sumter, SC and Mark Wynn Brown and his wife Tammie of Arguta, AL; two daughters, Brenda Dale James and her husband Tracy of Theodore, AL and Katrina Matthews and her husband Bobby of Tallahassee, FL; five grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Paulk; two brothers, James Winfred Brown and Earl Terry Brown and one grandson, David B. Brown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12:00pm in the Bullock Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Brown officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11:00am -12:00pm at Bullock Funeral Home. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.
Brown, Horace Ross
