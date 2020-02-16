Jennifer Rose Brown passed away on Friday February 7, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia. She was 35 years old. There will be a public viewing at Eufaula Funeral Home, 1494 North Eufaula Avenue (3 - 5 pm) February 16, 2020 followed by a wake service. Funeral services will be 1 pm on Monday February 17, 2020 at Bread of Life COGIC in Eufaula, Alabama.

To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

