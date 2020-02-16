Jennifer Rose Brown passed away on Friday February 7, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia. She was 35 years old. There will be a public viewing at Eufaula Funeral Home, 1494 North Eufaula Avenue (3 - 5 pm) February 16, 2020 followed by a wake service. Funeral services will be 1 pm on Monday February 17, 2020 at Bread of Life COGIC in Eufaula, Alabama.
MOST POPULAR
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.