Mildred Helms Brown Mildred Brown, age 99, of Enterprise, Al passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at Sorrells Funeral Home at 1:30 pm with Brother Corbin Griffin officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery at County Road 610, PO Box 3252 Enterprise Al 36330. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edgar Brown; parent J.L. and Victoria Helms; grandson, Gregory Petry and three sisters. Mildred is survived by her 2 daughters Modrey Strength (Grady) and Lucy McDonald (Clint); grandchildren, Jerry Byrd (Lisa), Rebeca Helms (Hank) Jeffery Petry (Sandra) Tamyra Buford (Hugh); seven great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends as well. Special thanks to Daysprings Hospice for their loving care. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
