Mrs. Juanita Tarter Brown, 88, a resident of Ozark, died early Monday, January 27, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:30 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Leon Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery (2414 Hartford Highway in Dothan, Alabama), Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark one hour prior to service time. Mrs. Brown was born December 14, 1931 in Dale County, Alabama to the late Leslie Jackson Tarter and Alma Raines Tarter. She was a member of Ozark Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Riley Brown; one sister, Sylvia Harrington Skelton; one brother, Edward Tarter. Survivors include two sons and one daughter-in-law, Scott and Sue Brown of Ozark, Mark Brown of Dothan; two grandchildren, Kirk Brown (Joy) and Eddie Brown; one great grandchild, Ashtyn Brown; and one sister, Jean Woodham of Ozark. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ozark Church of Christ, P. O. Box 1127, Ozark, Alabama 36361. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Brown, Mrs. Juanita Tarter
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.