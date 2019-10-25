Sara Alice Brown, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Westside Terrace. She was 96. Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be held at 4:30 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:15 PM prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Brown was born September 7, 1923 in Geneva County, Alabama to the late Luna Porter and Pollie Hundley Helms. She married and lived her adult life in Dothan. Mrs. Brown was a lifelong member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church being the first person baptized there. She held several positions teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Mrs. Brown also enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved fishing. Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Brown and a son-in-law, Bill Karwan. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Karwan; granddaughter, Kasee Story and her husband, Roger; great grandson, George Story and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Westside Terrace for their love and support during this time. www.southernheritagefh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.