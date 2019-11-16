Cecilia "Wayne" Morgan Brunson Cecilia "Wayne" Morgan Brunson, a resident of Pinckard, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at a local hospital surrounded by her family. She was 61. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Ross, Rev. Bill Mansfield, and Rev. James Aubrey Wilson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
