Linda Hartzog Brunson, a resident of Columbia, died Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020, in a Dothan hospital of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred February 27, 2020. She was 72. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Frith Hill Community Church with Reverend Billy Dickerson and Pastor Lloyd Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Frith Hill Community Church, c/o 6174 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Brunson was born in Coffee County and was reared in the Midland City area, daughter of the late Hilton "Buck" Hartzog and Mary Crowley Hartzog. She moved to Columbia in 1987. Mrs. Brunson was a member of the Eddins Road Pentecostal Ministries but attended Frith Hill Community Church. She was formerly employed by Walmart in Dothan in Environmental Services. Mrs. Brunson was preceded in death by three brothers, Hilton Jackson Hartzog, LaDon Hartzog and Douglas Hartzog. Surviving relatives include her husband, Jimmy Brunson; three sisters, Julie Kirkland, Chipley; Martha Wilkins (William), Headland; and Bobbie Greathouse (John), Dothan. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
