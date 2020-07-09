Frances Mae Bryant, a resident of Headland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence following a brave battle with cancer. She was 69 years old. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle Henrietta R. Demonia officiating. Mrs. Bryant was born on January 29, 1951. She was a true Woman of God and was a dedicated member of First Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Bryant's caring and compassionate nature led her to become everyone's Mother figure. She loved her family deeply and would do anything for anyone. Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Lee and Dorothy Lee Harris, her grandson, Brandon Thompson, and by her brother, Isaac Harris. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, David Bryant; her children, Marie Carroll, Stefanie Martin, Christie (Dexter) Whitehurst, LeTricia King, and David Bryant, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jermaz Thompson, Te-Quila Martin, Alexis Martin, Jyazmin Carroll, Aisha Carroll, Jamyia Carroll, and Davin Bryant; her great grandchildren, Tristien Thompson, Josiah Davis, Aiden Thompson, Cameron Moore, Kaiden Freeman, and Tre-Shawn Harris; her siblings, Tommy Harris, Dorothy (Phillip R.) Mitchell, Gloria Helms, Curtis Harris, Jr., Chelida Thomas, Lisa Helms, Terry (Temica) Van Harris, Angela Lynch, and Delores Bivens; a host of nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Henrietta R. Demonia, Teresa Tucker, and Dwan Walker. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
