James Edward Bryant James Edward Bryant, age 79 of Cottonwood, passed away early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by family and under the care of Southern Care Hospice. A memorial service will be announced for Mr. Bryant later by Family First Funeral Care. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com

