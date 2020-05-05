Kimberly Fay Bryant, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was 55. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Ms. Bryant grew up in Dothan and graduated from Dothan High School in 1983. She went to school at Wallace Community College where she obtained her degree in nursing. Ms. Bryant worked at Southeast Health and also at Vaughn Blumberg Center. Most recently Fay worked with young girls at Ace Cheer Camp where she flourished and enjoyed being a mentor. She loved Auburn football, watching movies, and listening to country music. Survivors include her sister, Kay Miller; her nephew, Matthew Bryant; her niece, Anna Bryant; her 2 very special K9 companions, Baylee and Bella; and a host of extended family and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
