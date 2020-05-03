Luedell Bryant of Midland City passed away on May 2, 2020. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services will be held for family at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Midland City Cemetery. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Police say argument leads to man strangling girlfriend
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.