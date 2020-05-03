Luedell Bryant of Midland City passed away on May 2, 2020. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services will be held for family at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Midland City Cemetery. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

