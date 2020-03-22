Crawford (Buck) Buchanan was born in Bryson City, NC on June 5,1927. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg, NC on 23 Oct 1945. Attended Infantry OCS-Class 539 and was commissioned on 3 July 1946. Served in the U.S. Army until 31 Dec 1977. Two tours in Korea, two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Germany, and one tour in Japan. Commanded four companies, two battalions, an Advanced Infantry Training Brigade and served one "challenging" year as Sergeant Major of a Medical General Laboratory. Honor graduate of 1957 Armor Advanced Course at Ft. Knox, KY. Attended CGSC in 1959, Flight School in 1960, and The Army War college in 1969. Served as Chief of Staff/Deputy Commander of U.S. Army Aviation Center, Ft. Rucker, AL (1973-76), U.S. Army Europe Aviation Officer at retirement. Awards include Silver Star (w/OLC), Legion of Merit (w/3 OLC), Bronze Star (w/ V device and OLC), Purple Heart (w/ OLC), Meritorious Service Medal (w/2 OLC), Air Medal (w/ V device and 12 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (w/ OLC), Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (w/2 Palms), Combat Infantry Badge and Senior Aviator Badge. Upon retirement, Col. Buchanan joined the School of Business faculty of Troy State University in Dothan, AL. He served as Instructor, Assistant Professor, Assistant Dean and the final three years as Dean of the School of Business. He received the Troy State at Dothan Outstanding Alumni Award in 1990. He was inducted into the Infantry OCS Hall of Fame on June 12, 1970. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Mitchell Buchanan, his parents, George Crawford Buchanan and Hettie Sue Buchanan, brother Willard Buchanan, sisters, Beulah George, Edna Willis, and Ethel Cook. Survivors include sons, Gary Buchanan, Dothan, AL, Douglas Buchanan (Colleen) Louisville, KY, daughter, Karen Griebl (Hans) Germany, and sister, Georgia Ireland, Cleveland, OH, grandchildren, Constanze Griebl, Matthias Griebl and wife Lisa, Johannes Griebl, Leslie Buchanan, Allison Buchanan and great-grandchild, Hilda Griebl. Buck was truly a prince of a gentleman in every way. He was loving and generous to others making a difference in the lives of so many people and organizations. He will be remembered forever for his investment in the lives of those he touched. The world is a better place because Buck Buchanan lived among us. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association. www.wardwilson.com
