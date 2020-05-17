William Lynwood "Bill" Bullock, Sr., a resident of Midland City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was 78. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kim Dean Duren officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1-2 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Bill was born on September 19, 1941 in Dale County and lived most of his life there. He joined the US Army at the young age of 16 and would later work with UPS for 17 years. His attention then turned to farming. Bill was passionate about farming and enjoyed every aspect of it. He served as past president of the Dale County Farmers Association. Bill was an active man, he enjoyed working with kids taking them on team dove hunting trips with the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Leon McCord and Coral Inez Bullock, his 2 brothers, Leon McCord Bullock, Jr. and Thomas L. Bullock, and his nephew, Thomas Lowell Bullock, II. Survivors include his girlfriend, Christine Lowry; his son, William Lynwood (Faye) Bullock, Jr.; his daughters, Lisa Bullock Reed and Lori Bullock (Dwan) Pope; his grandchildren, Amanda (Chuck) Perry, Jennifer (Jonathan) Brannon, William Jerrod Pope, Taylor Anne Reed, and Hagen Cole Reed; his 4 great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Allen Bullock; his 3 sisters, Susie Helen Huddleston, Elizabeth Battles, and Nina Dickerson; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Dwan Pope, Jerrod Pope, Larry Battles, Zac Parsons, Benny Franklin, and Danny Franklin. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs
-
Cottonwood head football coach John Gilmore leaving to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station
-
Jackson County pastor loses two siblings to COVID-19
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.